Vineyard Wind bids for offshore wind projects near its other developments in Massachusetts

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has submitted proposals for two offshore wind energy projects in Massachusetts. The projects are to be developed in an area just south of the JV’s Vineyard Wind 1 and Park City Wind projects.

The “Commonwealth Wind” proposals offer options of approximately 800 MW and 1,200 MW. The developments would adhere to the 1 x 1 nautical mile spacing between turbines, which was endorsed by the US Coast Guard as the preferred layout for safety and navigation.

Currently, Vineyard Wind has 1,604 MW of wind energy under development for Massachusetts (Vineyard Wind 1) and Connecticut (Park City Wind). Since 2017, the Vineyard Wind 1 project has been through an unprecedented and extensive public review process that generated more than 30,000 public comments. The construction and operations plan was reviewed by more than two dozen federal, state and local agencies over the course of more than three and a half years. Park City Wind started its federal review process in 2021 and is currently undergoing review at the local, state and federal levels.

The day before Vineyard Wind announced its proposals, it reported its success in achieving financial close on the Vineyard Wind 1 project. The first power from Vineyard Wind 1 is expected to be delivered to the grid in 2023.