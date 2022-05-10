Vineyard Wind seals CTV charter

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has signed a charter deal for a crew transfer vessel (CTV) with Massachusetts-based Patriot Offshore Maritime Services.

Patriot will construct the CTV at Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset, Massachusetts. The 27 m long CTV will be based on catamaran design by Incat Crowther and will be capable of carrying up to 24 technicians and personnel.

Upon delivery during mid–2023, the CTV will be deployed directly into construction, transporting essential personnel and equipment in support of the project. Vineyard also has the option to charter additional CTVs from Patriot.

In addition to the Patriot vessel, Vineyard Wind has also signed a contract with American Offshore Services for a second CTV that will be built by Blount Boats in Rhode Island. The US-flagged CTVs will be fully Jones Act compliant and will be manned and operated by locally sourced maritime union labor during the construction phase of the project.