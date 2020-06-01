Home Sector Tankers Vintage MRs in vogue June 1st, 2020 Hans Thaulow Tankers

Vintage MR tankers remain in vogue with ships commanding healthy profits on the spot market. Confirmed sales are filtering in on this workhorse of the tanker segment.

Danish tanker giant Torm and its 48 ship strong handy arm has made its first sale of the year, letting go of two of its oldest MRs, the 48,000 dwt, 2002-built Torm Vita and Torm Mary, sold for $10m each. No taker is attached to this deal.

In a separate deal, done by another significant MR player, Sovcomflot, who has 24 ships in this segment, has decided its time to let go of two 2003-built MR ships, the sister vessels Hermitage Bridge and Anichkov Bridge, for $9.5m each.

Greek handy tanker specialist IMS is tipped as the taker of these ships. If confirmed the purchase will bring IMS’s handy fleet up to 11 ships.