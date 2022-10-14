Vintage tankers and car carriers have doubled in price this year 

Ageing car carriers, aframax and MR tankers are the ship types which have appreciated the most in price in the year to date according to exclusive data compiled for Splash by Arrow and VesselsValue.

In a year where ship valuations for most ship types have shown strong upticks thanks to buoyant markets and the skewed orderbook car carriers and tankers stand out as the big winners.

Ageing aframaxes and car carriers have managed to double in price this year, the new data shows, dramatic appreciations rarely seen in such a short timeframe.

Splash reported last week how car carrier rates have accelerated to all-time highs with a modern panamax car carrier fixed out at $120,000 a day and analysts confident rates could top $150,000 soon.

“In a nutshell, we are witnessing the biggest bull run in the history of the sector, which is showing no obvious signs of easing,” commented VesselsValue analyst Dan Nash.

For tankers, meanwhile, the search for elderly targets to move cargoes in the much altered tanker trading world following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen prices leap for a number of months, albeit the latest data from Clarksons Research shows that prices might have plateaued in recent days.

Dry bulk carriers and containerships are notable for seeing their values slide in the other direction.