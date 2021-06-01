Virginia Port Authority offloading unwanted cranes in online auction

The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) has taken the unusual step of auctioning off cranes it no longer needs. Potential buyers can bid for three separately posted ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts on GovDeals, an online auction marketplace for surplus equipment. Each of the cranes and the lot of parts has a starting price of $50,000.

Hours of operation vary, but otherwise the cranes are identical. Each has a maximum outreach (from seaside rail) of 157ft, a 50ft rail gauge, a total lift of 148ft and an overall length of 92ft. They have a 65-ton spreader bar lifting capacity and 75-ton hook beam lifting capacity, and can load and unload up to 18 containers across. In service in Portsmouth since 2004, the cranes have been regularly maintained. Bids for the cranes close on June 23. Buyers will be required to disassemble and move the cranes.

The replacement-parts lot includes hundreds of new parts for the cranes, with an estimated value of over $600,000. Bids will be taken until June 30.

“We hope that, by offering these cranes well-under market value, a potential buyer would be more inclined to go through the extensive removal process these cranes will require, “said Al Collado, Director of Terminal Services for the port’s operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC. “We are willing to collaborate with the buyer as they put together their plan to get these cranes to their new homes.”