Virginia regulators approve Dominion’s 2.6 GW offshore wind farm

The Virginia State Corporation Commission has given the green light to Dominion Energy for its 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

The final order from the regulator affirms that CVOW meets all Virginia statutory requirements for rider cost recovery and the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the onshore infrastructure. The order also includes a performance requirement, which is under the developer’s review.

The $9.8bn planned offshore wind project is located approximately 43 km off the coast of Virginia Beach. Once the construction is completed in 2026, it will be capable of supplying clean energy to as many as 660,000 households while reducing carbon emissions by over 2m tonnes per year, the developer said.