Viridis Bulk Carriers readies its first ammonia-powered ship orders

Viridis Bulk Carriers – an ammonia-powered joint venture between Navigare Logistics, Amon Maritime and Mosvolds Rederi – has bagged another client, keen to join its pioneering green project.

Stema Shipping becomes the eight charterer to sign onto the Flexbulk – NH3 power consortium project joining the likes of Elkem and Yara creating enough short-sea shipping demand out of northwest Europe to proceed with ordering the first ships.

Viridis Bulk Carriers now expects to place orders for ammonia-powered ships during 2023, with deliveries starting in 2025.

Viridis Bulk Carriers is also a consortium member of the Ammonia Fuel Bunkering Network, which will build a bunkering network in Scandinavia in collaboration with Yara. The first terminal will be delivered in 2024. Yara has scheduled an additional 15 bunkering terminals for the Scandinavian market ensuring Viridis’s new ships can trade across the region when they deliver.