Vitol enters Singapore bunkering market with Sinanju Tankers takeover

April 1st, 2020 Asia, Bunkering, Europe 0 comments

Energy and commodities giant Vitol has entered into the Singapore ship bunkering market with the takeover of local outfit Sinanju Tankers.

Vitol Marine Fuels, a subsidiary of the Vitol Group, has acquired 100% equity interest of Sinanju Tankers Holdings and renamed the company Vitol Bunkers.

Sinanju’s fleet is comprised of 15 Singapore-flagged bunker tankers, including Singapore’s first LNG-powered dual fuel bunker tanker Marine Vicky.

“With the acquired entity’s valuable expertise in bunker tanker operations and Vitol’s existing strength on the bunker oil supply side, Vitol Bunkers will be in a strong position to provide a high quality, seamless end to end delivered bunker supply service in Singapore and internationally,” said Dato’ Kho Hui Meng, president and CEO of Vitol Asia.

 

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

