Vitol orders asphalt carrier at Chengxi Shipyard

Commodity trading giant Vitol has placed an order at China State Shipbuilding Corp’s Chengxi Shipyard for up to two 37,000 dwt asphalt/bitumen carriers.

No price has been revealed for the firm newbuilding expected to deliver in 2023.

The deal is Vitol’s first with Chengxi Shipyard, which has a history of building 37,000 dwt asphalt carriers the company chartered in the past.

Vitol Dutch subsidiary, Valt, is mainly responsible for the global asphalt trading, storage, and shipping services in the group. According to VesselsValue, Valt has seven asphalt carriers in its fleet.