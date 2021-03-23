VLCC orderbook grows

Despite miserable days in the VLCC segment owners believe in better days. Eight VLCC newbuildings have been signed so far this month. Splash reported last week that Evangelos Pistiolis’s Central Shipping has ordered four VLCCs at Hyundai Heavy Industries, with the series due to deliver by the first quarter of 2023.

VesselsValue notes that Switzerland-based Advantage Tankers has also ordered four LNG-fuelled VLCCs at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for $100m each to go on long term charter to Shell.

Advance Shipping and Trading also notes in a weekly report that Evangelos Marinakis-led Capital Maritime & Trading has acquired two VLCC resales which were initially ordered by Athenian Sea Carriers from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with delivery next year. No price is attached to this deal.