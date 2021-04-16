VLOC orderbook petering out

The orderbook for very large ore carriers (VLOCs) is rapidly running out.

According to Alphabulk, 14 VLOCs are scheduled for handover this year, marking the first time annual deliveries have fallen below 25 ships in four years. Meanwhile, just one 325,000 dwt vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2022. Thereafter the orderbook is empty of VLOCs.

Supersized capesizes have come to play a significant part of the global iron trades over the past decade.

Through to 2010, bulk carriers above 190,000 dwt formed a negligible part of the dry bulk fleet. The following year saw the delivery of Vale’s first 400,000 dwt valemax – the biggest bulk carriers the world has ever seen. Oversized capes are also known as guaibamaxes, wozmaxes and newcastlemaxes. Together, these ships in excess of 190,000 dwt now make up 36% of the extended capesize family in numbers of units according to data from Banchero Costa.