Volga Shipping launches 20-ship renewal programme

Russian shipowner Volga Shipping has ignited a 20-vessel newbuild plan with first orders for four bulk carriers. The RSD71 designs work on river and at sea. The ships are 120 m long and are 7,170 dwt at sea and 4,380 dwt when travelling through rivers.

The first four confirmed orders will deliver in 2022 and 2023, with plans to order between two and four similar ships annually in the coming years. The ships will be built at Volga’s own Okskaya Shipyard based in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.

“The renewal of the dry cargo vessel fleet will enable our company to maintain and strengthen its position in the transportation of export cargoes in the most demanded market sectors,” commented Yuri Gilts, general director at Volga Shipping.