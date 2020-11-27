BunkeringEnvironmentEuropeOperations

Volkswagen opts for biofuel on European roro

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 27, 2020
Biofuel supplier GoodFuels has won a contract from Volkswagen to supply its fuel on the roro carrier Patara. The ship crosses Europe carrying the German manufacturer’s cars using fuel which GoodFuels claims reduces the vessel’s CO2 emissions by a minimum of 85%, and cuts all SOx emissions.

The fuel is made from a sustainably sourced biofuel recipe from various certified feedstocks labelled as waste or residue. It drops in to normal fuel tanks.

Isabel Welten, chief commercial officer at GoodFuels, commented: “We are extremely proud that a global brand like Volkswagen Group Logistics has sustainable shipping at the forefront of its operations, and is supporting our mission as an impact company to accelerate the energy transition in heavy transport.”

