Volstad Maritime secures more work for MPSV

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Volstad Maritime has secured a contract extension from Ørsted for the 2009-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Deep Cygnus working on Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The vessel was previously booked to continue its Hornsea 2 campaign into the first quarter of 2022. The deal was firm until February 1, and it has now been extended until March with further options, Volstad said.

Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm is located approximately 89 km off the Yorkshire coast. When fully operational, it will be capable of generating 1.32 GW of clean electricity – taking the title of ‘world’s largest operating offshore wind farm’ from its sibling project Hornsea 1.