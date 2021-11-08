Volstad seals CSV deal in Mexico

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Volstad Maritime has inked a long-term charter deal for the 2012-built construction support vessel (CSV) Grand Canyon in Mexico.

The charter is in direct continuation of the existing contract and commences in the second quarter of 2022 with a firm duration of two years.

Volstad has not disclosed the commercial terms of the charter agreement. The Aalesund-based company has six CSVs in its fleet, namely five multipurpose support vessels and one dive support vessel.