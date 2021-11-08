EuropeOffshore

Volstad seals CSV deal in Mexico

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 9, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Volstad

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Volstad Maritime has inked a long-term charter deal for the 2012-built construction support vessel (CSV) Grand Canyon in Mexico.

The charter is in direct continuation of the existing contract and commences in the second quarter of 2022 with a firm duration of two years.

Volstad has not disclosed the commercial terms of the charter agreement. The Aalesund-based company has six CSVs in its fleet, namely five multipurpose support vessels and one dive support vessel.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 9, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button