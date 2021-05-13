VoltH2 and Virya Energy to develop European green hydrogen plant

VoltH2 Terneuzen and Virya Energy are moving ahead with the construction of a green hydrogen plant in the Axelse Vlakte industrial park, which is located within North Sea Port, a 60 km long cross-border port area that stretches from Vlissingen on the North Sea coast in the Netherlands, some 32 km inland to Ghent in Belgium.

The project involves the construction a 25 MW electrolysis unit producing up to 3,600 tons of green hydrogen annually, with an investment budget of up to EUR40m ($48m). The hydrogen will be used as a fuel and chemical feedstock.

VoltH2 Terneuzen notes that the plant has a modular, scalable design allowing production to be doubled or tripled in the future.

The Terneuzen site is also close to an existing bio-LNG producer and there are two bio-steam and bio-ethanol projects under development in the vicinity.

Daan Schalck, CEO of North Sea Port, said: “North Sea Port is strongly committed to the energy transition. VoltH2’s new hydrogen plant in Terneuzen contributes to this effort and offers many opportunities for companies located in the Axelse Vlakte industrial park. In doing so, it further enhances North Sea Port’s position as a hydrogen hub in Western Europe.”