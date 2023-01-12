Volume of maritime podcasts on the up

The number of maritime-related podcasts has mushroomed significantly in recent years with plenty more slated to start taping this year.

Once seen as a very minor niche in the maritime media landscape, today there are many podcasts around the world, covering a huge array of diverse topics.

Neatly encapsulating this fast-growing maritime information source, Chris Aversano, a product manager at software firm Q88, and host of the entertaining podcast The Last Dinosaur, has just produced an infographic with many of the podcasts around the world (see below).

“Recently there has a been a boom in the number of podcasts focusing on the maritime industry,” Aversano told Splash, citing the lowered barriers to entry to produce a podcast, and the growth in the number of people regularly tuning into podcasts in general as reasons for all the new names in this space.

“It is market that has room to grow and I expect more new podcasts this year, both from companies and individuals like myself,” Aversano said.

Lena Göthberg, whose Shipping Podcast is one of the original and most listened to maritime audio shows in the world, said shipping industry podcast listeners have grown mature.

“I see podcasting in our industry growing. It combines people listening and more podcasters wanting to get their message out,” Göthberg said.

“There is no better tool for marketing than podcasting,” Göthberg claimed. “The listeners are very loyal, and they take the time to listen through episode after episode. However, from a marketing point of view, podcasting is a tool for branding.”