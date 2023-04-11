Vopak buying into Eemshaven LNG terminal

Dutch tank storage specialist Vopak has reached a principal agreement with state-owned energy network operator Gasunie to acquire 50% of EemsEnergyTerminal.

Gasunie’s subsidiary has developed a floating LNG import terminal in the Eemshaven area in response to gas supply insecurities and a desire to be less dependent on Russian gas.

The terminal has been in operation since September 2022 and has a regas capacity of 8bn cu m per year, with the ambition to be able to handle 10bn cu m annually.

“This fits very well with Vopak’s strategy to grow in LNG infrastructure and accelerate towards new energies,” said Walter Moone, president of new energies and LNG at Vopak.

The transaction, targeted to be completed at the latest by October this year, will be subject to a number of conditions, including approval from the competition authorities. The partners will also be looking to further develop the site to facilitate the import of green hydrogen.

“By pooling our knowledge and experience we will offer a unique and reliable LNG import solution and we will be even better positioned and committed to the future development of green hydrogen import infrastructure,” added Ulco Vermeulen, director of business development at Gasunie.