Vortexa brings tonnage supply and utilisation numbers to Baltic data

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 10, 2021
Data firm Vortexa has launched its Freight Pricing Analytics screen following a recent data partnership with the Baltic Exchange.

The new screen provides access to the Baltic Exchange freight pricing benchmarks alongside Vortexa’s real-time supply and demand analytics such as forward vessel availability and fleet utilisation for a chosen route.

“Vortexa’s forward view of tonnage supply up to 35 days ahead and real-time utilisation data at the highest frequency and granularity available in the freight markets today, help market participants to make well-informed, high-stakes chartering and positioning decisions quickly and confidently,” the company stated in a release yesterday.

Fabio Kuhn, Vortexa’s CEO, said: ‘’For the first time in the freight markets, one screen is able to combine pricing with a real-time view of fundamentals at this scale and depth, unlocking an immense competitive edge in speed and foresight to market participants.’’

