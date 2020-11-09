Vroon anchor handler awarded Cambodian charter

Dutch owner Vroon has secured a charter in Cambodia for 2012-built anchor handling tug supply vessel VOS Atlas .

The vessel has commenced work for new Cambodian charterers following redelivery from a charter in Thailand. It is supporting a drilling campaign utilising the PVD-3 jackup rig at five locations

“As we approach the end of 2020, we are delighted to have secured employment in what is a new country for us. As well as being the first time we have worked in Cambodia, the offshore oilfield involved is the first to be developed there in a long time. While anticipated production levels are modest compared to Thailand or Malaysia, these are the first steps in a decade to develop the Cambodian Oil & Gas sector,” Vroon stated.

Vroon expects the vessel will stay in the region until the end of January 2021.