Vroon awarded extension by BP for four ERRVs

Vroon Offshore Services has been awarded a three-year contract extension with BP for four emergency response and rescue vessels.

The contract, worth around £30m ($38.5m), will see Vroon continue to provide four vessels to support BP’s North Sea and West of Shetland assets until 2023. VOS Discovery, VOS Fairness, VOS Innovator and VOS Vigilant are the vessels being utilised to provide standby cover for BP’s offshore workers.

Craig Harvie, Vroon Offshore Services Aberdeen managing director, commented: “With BP’s commendable and ambitious targets to become net-zero by 2050, we are pleased to be able to support them with our extremely fuel-efficient vessels, many of which have diesel-electric power generation that significantly reduces their carbon footprint. Sustainability and carbon reduction are key considerations for our customers’ future needs and we are proud to be able to meet these.”