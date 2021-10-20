Vroon awarded PSV contract by TotalEnergies

Vroon Offshore Services has secured a new contract from TotalEnergies UK to charter the 2016-built platform supply vessel VOS Passion for one year.

The contract follows on from a recently completed three-year charter with the same client. The Gibraltar-flagged ship will be supporting operations at TotalEnergies’ North Sea assets.

The vessel is one of a series of six Ulstein PX-121 type PSVs, constructed for Vroon at the Cosco Guangdong Shipyard in China. Operating under the management of Vroon Offshore Services, its sister vessels are active in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean.