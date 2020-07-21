EuropeOffshore

Vroon secures contract with Total for three ERRVs

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles July 21, 2020
Vroon Offshore Services (VOS) Aberdeen has secured contracts with Total E&P UK for three emergency response and rescue vessels.

VOS Enterprise, VOS Prospector and VOS Vigilant have been contracted to support Total’s North Sea operations in the Dunbar, Culzean and Elgin/Franklin Fields. The contracts commence in June and July, and are for a period of three years with options.

“We are delighted that Total continues to place confidence in Vroon’s services and modern, versatile vessels. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration in the coming years,” Vroon said in a release.

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

