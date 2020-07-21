Vroon secures contract with Total for three ERRVs

Vroon Offshore Services (VOS) Aberdeen has secured contracts with Total E&P UK for three emergency response and rescue vessels.

VOS Enterprise, VOS Prospector and VOS Vigilant have been contracted to support Total’s North Sea operations in the Dunbar, Culzean and Elgin/Franklin Fields. The contracts commence in June and July, and are for a period of three years with options.

“We are delighted that Total continues to place confidence in Vroon’s services and modern, versatile vessels. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration in the coming years,” Vroon said in a release.