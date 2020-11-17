Vroon secures shipmanagement contract with Brunei owner Jisco Marine

Dutch outfit Vroon, via Vroon Offshore Services (VOS) Singapore, has secured a ship management contract with Brunei owner Jisco Marine for the 2019-built accomodation and maintenance vessel MWV Falgout .

The vessel will be working on a long-term charter for the end client, a Bruneian oil & gas company, managed by Vroon for a period of two years.

“This exciting new contract provides us with a strengthened platform to position Vroon Offshore Services in the Brunei workboat market with one of our best disciplines, that of ship management. We thank JISCO Marine for the continued trust in our ship-management services and look forward to further strengthening our relationship over the coming period,” Vroon said.

Vroon crew will assume responsibility for MWV Falgout in China in the coming weeks and then the vessel will be mobilised to Muara, Brunei.