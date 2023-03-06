Vroon secures work for two vessels

Dutch outfit Vroon has secured work for two vessels in the UK.

Doris Group’s ODE Asset Management has commenced a 9-month charter with options for the VOS Glamour multi-role vessel managed by Vroon Offshore Services. The charter which recently kicked off is being supported by ODE AM’s shipbroker Braemar ACM.

The 2014-built vessel will undertake emergency response and multi-role duties across ODE AM’s managed assets in the UK Southern North Sea, operating from the Port of Lowestoft and will be supported by Peterson who ODE AM recently awarded a shore base contract.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen-based surveyor Sulmara has chartered in the 2012-built subsea support vessel Vos Sweet for the 2023 season. The deal follows a successful campaign in 2022 including geophysical, geotechnical, UXO and inspection surveys.

The vessel will be fitted with a 10-tonne a-frame and a full survey suite with the earliest availability in late May.