Wagenborg taps Niesten Sander for third EasyMax MPP

Dutch owner Wagenborg Shipping has sealed a deal with compatriot Royal Niesten Sander Shipyard for the construction of a third multipurpose vessel of the so-called EasyMax design.

The 14,000 dwt open-hatch carrier will join sister vessels, the 2017-built Egbert Wagenborg and the 2021-built Máxima.

The ice-classed ship will deliver in the first half of 2023, and Wagenborg has an option for one additional vessel.

According to VesselsValue data, Wagenborg operates a fleet of 26 MPPs. No price tag has been revealed for the latest order.