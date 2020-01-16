Wah Kwong and Stone Shipping latest additions to CTM’s Supramax RSA

John Michael Radziwill’s C Transport Maritime finished 2019 with a flurry, announcing that it has two new owners joining its Supramax Revenue Sharing Agreement, Hong Kong’s Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings and Norway’s Stone Shipping.

Wah Kwong has added 2015-built Oslo Venture, while Stone Shipping has added 2006-built Aquitania and 2013-built Amis Brave.

The Supramax RSA added 27 new vessels in 2019, and in addition to Wah Kwong and Stone last year saw d’Amico, M/Maritime and Eastern Pacific Shipping all join the RSA.