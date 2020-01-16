Wah Kwong and Stone Shipping latest additions to CTM’s Supramax RSA

January 17th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe, Operations 0 comments

John Michael Radziwill’s C Transport Maritime finished 2019 with a flurry, announcing that it has two new owners joining its Supramax Revenue Sharing Agreement, Hong Kong’s Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings and Norway’s Stone Shipping.

Wah Kwong has added 2015-built Oslo Venture, while Stone Shipping has added 2006-built Aquitania and 2013-built Amis Brave.

The Supramax RSA added 27 new vessels in 2019, and in addition to Wah Kwong and Stone last year saw d’Amico, M/Maritime and Eastern Pacific Shipping all join the RSA.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

