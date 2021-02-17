Wakashio captain takes aim at his chief officer
There’s a clear spat developing at a court in Mauritius between the captain of the Wakashio bulk carrier and his chief officer.
Proceedings are underway looking into how the giant Mitsui OSK Lines-operated newcastlemax ran aground on a reef off southern Mauritius last July.
Sri Lankan chief officer Hitinamillage Tilakaratna Subodha told the court last week told that the master had diverted the ship’s course to get closer to the Mauritian coastline in search of a wifi internet connection, something he did regularly around the world.
For his part, Sunil Kumar Nandeshwa, the ship’s Indian captain, grilled by prosecutors for the last two days, has heaped the blame for the terrible ecological tragedy that followed in the wake of the grounding on his first officer.
Nandeshwa said today that he had gone near the coastline at Subodha’s request and it was the chief officer who had not followed his instructions when passing by the island. He also admitted that no one had been on lookout at the time the ship grounded.
Yesterday, the Wakashio captain revealed he had sailed close to the Mauritius coastline 10 to 15 times, saying one time in early 2019 when he had come within five miles of the coastline the local coast guard had got in touch to check the ship’s routing.
Also in court yesterday was the chief engineer, Preetam Singh, who recounted the exact moments of the grounding on July 25. He was on the bridge, sitting in the pilot’s chair, checking something on his mobile phone.
“Suddenly there was a big vibration. The captain rushed towards the ECDIS. I went down to the engine room. The order to stop the engine had already been given. I told the oiler to turn on the generator. And when the engine stopped, the captain gave the order to reverse,” Singh told the court.
Singh also revealed that a short circuit had stopped two ballast pumps working.
Operations to remove the stern of the ship have been hampered by poor weather this week.
In a release from December last year announcing measures to prevent another reoccurrence of a Wakashio style disaster, MOL gave the reason the ship had changed its passage plan from leaving a 22 nautical mile gap between it and the island of Mauritius to just two nautical miles. The reason cited, according to the release, was “to enter an area within the communication range of mobile phones”. Moreover, MOL revealed the crew were using a nautical chart without sufficient scale to confirm the accurate distance from the coast and water depth. In addition, MOL said a crewmember neglected appropriate watch-keeping, both visually and by radar.
Comments
This is obscene. Somehow the two senior deck officers have been turned against each other, probably by opposing counsels. The Master’s lawyer has an uphill, almost impossible task. The buck stops at the Master. It is obvious his management of the ship was laughable. He must know he is ultimately responsible for the safe operation of the ship. The old “Master under God” thinking had a purpose. Master’s took their ‘under God’ designation very seriously. Nowadays it seems anyone can buy or bribe their way into a Master’s certificate. Standards are abysmal. The running of his ship was a shambles. Whatever the C/O says will be a challenge for the Master, since, to say it yet again, the navigation of the ship, the proper continuous manning of the bridge, is his ultimate responsibility 24/7. He has to make sure the C/O is keeping a proper watch. It is damning that there were allegedly so many people on the bridge, and nobody was looking forward or at the radar screen, to see the reef ahead. He also has to answer to his charterers for the countless “illegal” deviations to obtain wifi signals. Since he will never be employed again that is probably a moot point. Surely today a shipowner or charterer can have 24/7 update of the ship’s position by AIS or GPS. This might be prudent, given the standards displayed by my profession today. The business about the chart is a red-herring. He shouldn’t have been close enough to need a large scale chart anyway.
Given the high levels of government corruption in Mauritius at present it’s quite possible that deals have been done behind locked doors, principally, I’d suspect, with a view to gaining increased compensation from the Japanese. This may well be affecting who says what about whom. The country’s most experienced lawyer, Maitre Mohamed, hinted as much some months ago when he spoke of ‘occult practices’ (= underhand manoeuvres) that caused Nandeshwar to drop him as his legal representative.
It is unwise in the context of this story to state that “anyone can buy or bribe their way into a Master’s certificate” – there’s been no suggestion that Sunil Nandeshwar did anything of the sort.
Apparently, Nandeshwar was well thought of by crews. Indeed, it seems his coast-hugging transits were brought about commendable concern for crew welfare. Although MOL doesn’t seem to have been aware of his habit of diverting from the course set out per passage plan, it’s hard to see how Nagashiki couldn’t have learnt of it. Either they never paid much attention to what their ships were doing or perhaps they tacitly allowed it in light of crews being stuck on board past their contract-end dates. Purchase of a chart for Mauritius would have made the tactic, whether through deception or collusion, obvious, which is why the ship didn’t have one.
While not explaining or excusing what happened on the bridge, we should also look closely at what was happening – or NOT happening – on shore. The National Coast Guard ‘Commander’ (if he deserves that title), an Indian national called Capt Manu, put up a lamentable performance in the Court of Investigation. After two days proving how little he knew about anything, he was allowed to fly back to India. Half the coastal monitoring equipment was out of action due to arrears of maintenance. There should have been 2 NCG officers at the Pointe-du-Diable CG Post yet only one was on duty (according to an Opposition party leader), and he wasn’t able to send a simple VHF radio message (lack of training?), unlike his colleague/s at Blue Bay. Manu was responsible for NCG’s command & comms, yet, despite watching impending disaster unfold before his eyes, the oficer at Pte-du-D didn’t have the authority to take any emergency action. A ship with 20 people aboard was about to be wrecked and lives might easily have been lost. Bad enough; but what if it had been a cruise ship with thousands aboard, like Costa Concordia? NCG officers took days to board the grounded ship so weren’t able to breathalyse or test crew for drugs etc. Vital evidence from the NCG post seems to have gone missing, like Manu himself.
So it was a fine example of Professor Reason’s model of accident causation – multiple small ‘slices’, none of which was disastrous on its own, whose holes lined up at 7.15pm on 25 July to create an accident that, in hindsight, looks almost inevitable. Toleration of poor practices, over-contract crew desperate to call home, lack of wifi on board, poor bridge team management and poor communications between Captain and F/O, a broken and unfit-for-purpose coastguard system, the coincidence of the one time of the week alcohol was allowed with the crew member’s birthday AND with the transit through Mauritian waters AND with (allegedly) an NCG party onshore. And, above all, distraction on the bridge.
How could a disaster NOT have happened?
It’s indeed a shame that Master and C/Officer (2nd in command of the ship) who are well experienced senior deck officers, in their late 50s and 40s respectively, didn’t challenge each other on the consistent unsafe practices being undertaken on board, risking safety of lives, environment, and the ship.
Why didn’t the C/Officer and the C/Engineer (another senior most officer on board after the Master and in his 60s) challenge the unsafe navigational practices with the Master, C/Officer and report it to their DPA & Technical Manager, Nagashiki Shipping or Charterers, MOL or the crew managers Anglo Eastern Ship Management?
What was the C/Engineer doing on the bridge on his mobile phone while running aground? Couldn’t he have looked at the radar and raised concern about his personal safety and of his colleagues on board with the Master or the DPA of the Technical Manager?
Why was the C/Officer not keeping watch? Where was he?
Where was the Master while his ship was coasting dangerously close to the shore at 2 nautical miles instead of 22 nautical miles? Why wasn’t he glued to the radar and ensure that his officers stringently followed his dangerous routeing and course line which he ordered his officers to follow for getting mobile communication range and not any closer than 2 nautical miles? Why didn’t he and C/Officer get the adequate size of chart, once they had decided to undertake the dangerous route?
Repeated success from unsafe practices without any adverse repercussions make human beings more and more complacent and overconfident. The conviction that “accidents will not happen to me” gets deep rooted from clean track record from repeated unsafe habits and behaviours.
Master, C/Officer and C/Engineer and probably every seafarer ex Wakashio might call the Designated Person Ashore (DPA under ISM Code) or a Manager when they see unsafe acts on board on their next ship. The question is – do we really need to wait for such disasters to shed unsafe habits ? Isn’t like quitting smoking, when doctor says that the days are numbered and the end is nog too far?.
What did they learn from the “Costa Concordia” accident?
Safety culture of these very experienced top 2 Senior Officers, Master and C/Engineer along with all other seafarers on board is questionable.
At least the Master and these 2 senior officers should behave like leaders and own up the responsibility for their actions and unsafe behaviours.
Where is the Panama Flag State with their formal investigation reports ? Why does it take so long? At least it’s encouraging that Charterers MOL published their findings in December 2020.
Agree with all of what you say. Good point about Panama’s report – where is it? But also, where is Mauritius’ accident report that Capt Coopen supposedly completed months ago? Why hasn’t that been published? Even the autopsy report into the dolphins supposedly killed as a result of Wakashio’s oil spill hasn’t been published (it was promised at the end of August). No reports = no lessons learned.
In the absence of hard facts we’re left with rumours and allegations – not healthy in a country that’s currently deeply distrustful of its leaders. The lack of transparency feeds a view that the inquiry and police cases are being manipulated to avoid exposing ministers and people close to the PM to allegations of incompetence.
After all, Wakashio was the THIRD grounding on the same east coast in the space of nine years (Angel 1 off Poudre d’Or on 8 Aug 2011 after engine failure; Benita at Le Bouchon on 16 Jun 2016 after engine deliberately disabled). Different causes, it’s true, but nevertheless, Wakashio’s grounding was a foreseeable, and therefore preventable, accident.