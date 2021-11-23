Wakashio owner seeks to limit damages payout

The owner of the wreck of the Wakashio newcastlemax bulk carrier has sought to limit claims from the accident to about $16.5m. The ship – last year’s most high profile casualty – grounded and subsequently split in two, spilling around 1,000 tonnes of bunker fuel.

While the bow was towed away and scuttled, salvage operations continue to remove the last remnants of the stern of the Japanese ship.

Fisherman had been hoping for payouts of around $3,000 each from the disaster, something that is now not guaranteed with the Japanese owner seeking to cap what it has to pay out.

Thus far, the government of Mauritius and private individuals have submitted damage claims totalling approximately $46m.