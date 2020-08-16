AsiaDry CargoEnvironmentOperations

Wakashio splits in two off Mauritius

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers August 16, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

The Japanese bulk carrier which spilt tonnes of oil into the Indian Ocean off Mauritius split in two on Saturday afternoon.

The Wakashio has been stranded in the water since it struck a reef on July 25.

A plan to tow the ship back to shore has been “implemented” and the clean-up operation is ongoing, the Mauritius National Crisis Committee said.

Operations to minimise damage to the local environment are expected to become harder thanks to the weather, which forecasters expect will deteriorate over the next few days with waves of up to 4.5 m.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close