EuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

Wallenius in for up to six car carriers at CIMC Raffles

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 12, 2021
0 196 Less than a minute

Wallenius Lines has signed for up to six car carriers with Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles. The 6,500 ceu ships will be LNG-powered and will fly the Swedish flag when they deliver. The deal breaks down as two firm orders and four options.

Kleberg Jonas, chairman of Wallenius, commented: “Today is a big day for Wallenius as we confirmed our next generation low emission car carriers. Wallenius is always committed to work with a premium and long-term partner, and we believe CIMC Raffles is our optimal selection.”

No price has been revealed for the ships.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 12, 2021
0 196 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button