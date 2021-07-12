Wallenius in for up to six car carriers at CIMC Raffles

Wallenius Lines has signed for up to six car carriers with Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles. The 6,500 ceu ships will be LNG-powered and will fly the Swedish flag when they deliver. The deal breaks down as two firm orders and four options.

Kleberg Jonas, chairman of Wallenius, commented: “Today is a big day for Wallenius as we confirmed our next generation low emission car carriers. Wallenius is always committed to work with a premium and long-term partner, and we believe CIMC Raffles is our optimal selection.”

No price has been revealed for the ships.