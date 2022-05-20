Wallenius takes a chance on ABBA

Super Trouper, Fernando, Dancing Queen – some of the potential names for future Wallenius ships following a unique tie-up with Sweden’s most famous musical export this month.

ABBA, the 1970s Swedish pop group formed by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, are making a comeback in London shortly and have formed a logistics tie-up with Wallenius for the series of UK concerts. Wallenius has even created a video celebrating its support of ABBA (see below).

ABBA Voyage will see the band perform from next week as avatars using motion capture technology, accompanied by a 10-piece live band.

After a longstanding tradition of Wallenius ships being named after operas, such as Tosca, Traviata and Boheme, the company said future ships have the option to be named after ABBA songs. Given today’s record car carrier rates, Money, Money, Money ought to be one option, although Splash cautions against the 1975 hit, SOS.