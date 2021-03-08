Wallenius Wilhelmsen CEO departs

Norwegian car carrier operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced that it has reached an agreement with president and CEO Craig Jasienski to end his employment with the company.

Jasienski has worked with Wallenius Wilhelmsen for over 30 years, serving in various positions including CEO of the company since April 2017.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen will initiate a process to find a permanent CEO and in the meantime current CFO, Torbjørn Wist, will assume the role of acting CEO.

The company recently decided to reactivate another three vessels from cold layup, citing an improvement in the car carrier market that had been hard hit in the early stages of the pandemic.