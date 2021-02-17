Wallenius Wilhelmsen details plans for a 7,000 unit wind-powered roro

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has provided more details of plans to build the world’s first full scale wind-powered roro.

The 7,000 unit Orcelle Wind will achieve up to 90% reduced emissions compared to today’s best vessels, the Norwegian company claimed yesterday. The goal is to have a design ready for contracting with a shipyard by mid-2022, and a finished vessel ready for the high seas by 2025.

Building on the Oceanbird concept developed by maritime consultancy Wallenius Marine, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will take the concept forward by applying its knowledge from the roro business, and conduct a comprehensive viability evaluation.

The planned 220 m long ship will have speeds of up to 12 knots under sail that can be increased with the supplemental power system.

“Orcelle Wind will be our technical and operational testbed for zero emission innovation, where we can assess and develop various zero-emission fuels and technology,” said Erik Noeklebye, EVP and COO shipping services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

In France, Neoline is a long way down the track in developing its own wind powered cargo vessel with automaker Renault among committed clients. The first two planned Neoline ships however are considerably smaller than Wallenius Wilhemsen’s 7,000 unit giant.