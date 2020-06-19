Home Sector Operations Wallenius Wilhelmsen pleads guilty to cartel charges in Australia June 19th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

Norwegian car carrier operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen has today entered a guilty plea in the Federal Court to criminal cartel conduct in Australia.

Following an investigation by Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) charged Wallenius Wilhelmsen with cartel conduct last year regarding the transportation of vehicles to Australia between June 2011 and July 2012.

“We are pleased that by entering a guilty plea, Wallenius Wilhelmsen has acknowledged its role in this criminal cartel. This plea means the last of the cases in the long-running shipping cartel matters is now closer to being resolved,” ACCC chair Rod Sims said.

It is the third guilty plea in Australia in relation to the car carrier cartel. Japanese owners NYK and K-Line pleaded guilty to criminal cartel in 2017 and 2018 respectively.