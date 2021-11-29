Dry CargoEurope

Wallenius Wilhelmsen poaches Lasse Kristoffersen

Car carrier giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen has headhunted one of Norway’s best known shipowner CEOs to take the helm next year.

Lasse Kristoffersen, who has been president of Torvald Klaveness for the last 10 years, has been tapped by Wallenius Wilhelmsen to become CEO early next year. Prior to Klaveness, Kristoffersen worked for class society DNV.

“We are very pleased to welcome Lasse Kristoffersen to Wallenius Wilhelmsen. With his background and experience, we are confident that he, together with our experienced team, will continue to strengthen the company’s competitive advantage, for the benefit of our customers, employees, investors, and other shareholders,” said Rune Bjerke, chair of the board.

CFO Torbjørn Wist, who assumed the role of acting CEO in March this year when Craig Jasienski left the company, will continue in his interim position until Kristoffersen joins.

