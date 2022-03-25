Wallenius Wilhelmsen takes full control of ALS

Oslo-listed car carrier operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen has acquired full ownership of UK-based Abnormal Load Services (ALS) in a move to further strengthen its end-to-end logistics offerings in the asset-light segment.

ALS will continue to operate under a separate brand under the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group umbrella and be responsible for delivering services in the EMEA region. In addition, ALS will continue to serve and expand its current customer base with asset-light-only services.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen said the acquisition would not have an impact on ALS’s current customers and suppliers, but down the road, the goal is to offer customers new opportunities through a closer partnership with the parent company.

“This decision is well founded. We have been in a partnership with ALS for ten years already,” said Michael Hynekamp, COO Logistics at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquired 60% of ALS back in 2012.

“By joining forces, we will capitalise both on the decades of experience with specialized abnormal cargo logistics and the global reach and network of Wallenius Wilhelmsen. The key is to optimise the customers’ experience across breakbulk, high and heavy and the auto cargo segments and enhance joint product delivery across the supply chain,” added Rene Van De Vin, the managing director at ALS who will continue to run the ALS operations.