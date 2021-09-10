Walmart, Amazon and Cargill among 24-member new shipper advisory group in the US

Some of the biggest shipper names in the world are on the newly formed National Shipper Advisory Committee created by the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) in the US, one of many measures American regulators and politicians are taking to try and tackle this year’s extreme supply chain crunch.

The committee is comprised of 24 members, evenly divided between those who export cargo from and those who import cargo to the US. It will advise the FMC on policies relating to the competitiveness, reliability, integrity, and fairness of the international ocean freight delivery system. Executives from the likes of Amazon, Ikea, Walmart, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus are on the advisory group.

“I and the other commissioners need rapid access to the perspectives of importers and exporters on the ground dealing with the realities of ocean shipping every day. We also need them to meet and help guide our efforts and those outside the FMC to improve the system and make it easier, fairer, and more efficient to American shippers,” said FMC chairman Daniel Maffei.