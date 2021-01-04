Wan Hai acquires another boxship

Taiwanese liner Wan Hai’s buying spree continues with the acquisition of 2005-built 6,350 teu boxship Partner Star from Greek owner Costamare.

The company announced that it bought the Japanese-built ship for a price of $24.75m, substantially higher than VesselsValue’s valuation of $20.52m for the vessel.

The latest deal follows the company buying the 6,350 teu Hyundai New York from Eastern Pacific for $27m.

Wan Hai has been one of the most aggressive buyer in the secondhand containership market recently with the acquisition of six ships in total during December.

In the meantime, Wan Hai also spent $109m to build 37,000 containers in order to meet the growing demand.