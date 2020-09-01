ContainersGreater China

Wan Hai acquires resale boxship pair at Zhoushan Changhong

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 1, 2020
0 153 Less than a minute

Taiwanese container shipping major Wan Hai Lines has taken over two 1,800 teu boxships under construction at China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipbuilding through a resale deal.

The two vessels, Hull 2001 and Hull 2002, were originally ordered by Malaysian company MTT Shipping in 2018. VesselsValue database shows Wan Hai acquired the two vessels at a price of $17.7m. Delivery of the vessels are scheduled in October.

According to Alphaliner, Wan Hai Lines currently operates a fleet of 105 containerships with total capacity of around 292,000 teu making it the 12th largest containerline in the world.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

