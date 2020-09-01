Wan Hai acquires resale boxship pair at Zhoushan Changhong

Taiwanese container shipping major Wan Hai Lines has taken over two 1,800 teu boxships under construction at China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipbuilding through a resale deal.

The two vessels, Hull 2001 and Hull 2002, were originally ordered by Malaysian company MTT Shipping in 2018. VesselsValue database shows Wan Hai acquired the two vessels at a price of $17.7m. Delivery of the vessels are scheduled in October.

According to Alphaliner, Wan Hai Lines currently operates a fleet of 105 containerships with total capacity of around 292,000 teu making it the 12th largest containerline in the world.