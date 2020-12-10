Wan Hai adds Delphis panamax

Taiwanese liner Wan Hai Lines has lined up its fifth purchase this year, agreeing to purchase the 10-year-old 4,178 teu Teal Hunter for $18m, brokers tell Splash. The vessel has been sold by Compagnie Maritime Belge’s container arm, mid-size container specialist, Delphis.

This is the oldest ship investment move this year by the 69-eight ship strong Wan Hai who is renewing its fleet.

In August, Wan Hai added two handy container ships, straight from the yard, for just under $1m each, while it started the year tabling just under $200m for two young 11,923 tea container ships.In August 2018, Wan Hai ordered 20 new ships, many of which will hit the water in the coming months.

Splash reported yesterday on Delphis’s decision to order up to eight 6,000 teu ice-class ships in China.