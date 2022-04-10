AmericasContainersGreater ChinaOperations

Wan Hai container ship loses power off California

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 11, 2022
USCG

Wan Hai 176, a 1,700 teu Singapore-flagged container ship en route to Seattle, lost power on Friday afternoon and began to drift about 12 miles from the coast of Point Reyes, California. The crew had trouble anchoring, and the ship drifted toward the coast. It was successfully anchored at about seven miles offshore.

The US Coast Guard responded, along with officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Marin County. Three tugs were on scene by early Saturday morning, but rough seas prevented them from deploying lines for towing. The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for the waters in that area through Sunday morning.

The ship, owned by Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines, is carrying almost 800 containers. There have been no reports of injury or pollution.

