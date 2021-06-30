Wan Hai in for more Japanese newbuilds

Wan Hai Lines of Taiwan is building a sizeable orderbook. The company announced yesterday it has placed an order in Japan for twelve 3,055 teu ships. The ships will deliver from Nihon Shipyard – the joint venture between Imabari and Japan Marine Inited – in the second half of 2033 and are costing $48.8m each.

In January Splash reported Wan Hai had contracted the same yard to construct twelve 3,013 teu boxships, while in March the Taiwanese carrier confirmed an order at South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries for five 13,200 teu containerships.

Once all the ships deliver, Wan Hai, the world’s 10th largest liner, will have a fleet in excess of 600,000 slots.