Wan Hai orders five 13,200 teu boxships at HHI

March 26, 2021
Taiwanese line Wan Hai Lines has confirmed an order at South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries for five 13,200 teu containerships.

The new vessels will start delivering in first quarter of 2023 and will be the largest in Wan Hai’s fleet.

“This new shipbuilding contract is the company’s latest fleet renewal plan, so as to ensure that the company’s vessel fleet is able to maintain competitive and support continuous market development. Eventually, the company hopes to deliver better service quality to its customers by more efficient vessel fleet,” the company stated.

Wan Hai currently operates 74 owned and 57 chartered vessels, and earlier in the year ordered twelve 3,013 teu boxships at the newly founded Nihon Shipyard. Including this latest order, Wan Hai has a total of 43 vessels on order and has also been growing its fleet by aggressively snapping up secondhand tonnage.

