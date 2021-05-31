Wan Hai orders four boxships at Samsung Heavy

Taiwanese containerline Wan Hai has placed an order at South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries for four containerships worth between $474m and $500m.

The four 13,100 teu ships are scheduled to start delivering from the second quarter of 2023. The deal includes potential equipment upgrades on the vessels.

“This new shipbuilding contract is the latest fleet upsizing plan to ensure the company’s vessels stay competitive and to support continuous market development,” Wan Hai said.

In March this year, the company also ordered five 13,200 teu containerships at Hyundai Heavy Industries, set to start delivering in Q1 2023.

Wan Hai currently operates a fleet of 83 owned and 62 chartered vessels.