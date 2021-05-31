ContainersGreater China

Wan Hai orders four boxships at Samsung Heavy

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 1, 2021
0 1 Less than a minute
Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

Taiwanese containerline Wan Hai has placed an order at South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries for four containerships worth between $474m and $500m.

The four 13,100 teu ships are scheduled to start delivering from the second quarter of 2023. The deal includes potential equipment upgrades on the vessels.

“This new shipbuilding contract is the latest fleet upsizing plan to ensure the company’s vessels stay competitive and to support continuous market development,” Wan Hai said.

In March this year, the company also ordered five 13,200 teu containerships at Hyundai Heavy Industries, set to start delivering in Q1 2023.

Wan Hai currently operates a fleet of 83 owned and 62 chartered vessels.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 1, 2021
0 1 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button