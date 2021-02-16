Wan Hai paying top dollar to hoover up available box tonnage

Wan Hai Lines, along with Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), have been the most active buyers of secondhand boxship tonnage over the past six months.

While MSC’s appetite seems to have eased, Wan Hai continues to pay top dollar for available tonnage.

Brokers report the Taiwanese liner has continued its spending spree by picking up the 17-year-old, 6,030 teu My Ny for a very firm $25m. Sellers Technomar picked up the Japanese-built ship in January 2018 for just $11m.

Multiple broking reports also note Wan Hai has bought the 15-year-old, Hyundai Heavy-built, 5,642 teu Granville Bridge for $18.5m.

Wan Hai is the world’s 11th largest liner company with 341,070 slots in its fleet according to data from Alphaliner.