Wan Hai returns to Samsung Heavy for five more boxships

March 25, 2022

Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

Taiwanese containerline Wan Hai has placed a new order at South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries for five containerships worth between $569m and $700m.

The five 13,100 teu units, certified with smart ship class notations, are scheduled to start delivering in 2024. Wan Hai said the newbuilds will be energy efficient and meet the requirements of the latest environmental regulations.

In 2021, the world’s 11th largest liner ordered 13 neo-panamax newbuildings as part of its fleet improvement plan, of which eight were ordered at Samsung Heavy and five at Hyundai Heavy. The Taipei-based company recently earmarked up to $1.02bn to fund newbuilds and pursue secondhand containership purchases.

“This vessel contract is the company’s latest fleet renewal plan, to ensure that the company’s vessel fleet can maintain its competitiveness and support continuous market development,” Wan Hai, with a fleet of 146 containerships, said in a statement.

