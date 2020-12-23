ContainersGreater China

Wan Hai’s buying charge continues with Eastern Pacific purchase

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 23, 2020
Wan Hai Lines is now emerging as one of the most aggressive buyers of post panamax tonnage and are now understood to have committed a number of vessels between 6,300 – 7,000 teu at prices that represent a significant improvement on last done.

This week saw the Taiwanese liner acquire the 6,350 teu Hyundai New York from Eastern Pacific Shipping for $27m. The price includes the balance of an HMM charter until July 2021. 

