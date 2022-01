Taiwanese container shipping major Wan Hai Lines has sealed its first purchase of the year, tabling just under $47m for the 11-year-old, 2,500 teu St Ever . The Naikai Zosen built ship was sold by Santoku Senpaku.

Wan Hai was one of the most aggressive buyers of container tonnage last year, snapping up 14 secondhand ships. It is the 11th largest liner in the world, just a couple of thousand slots behind ZIM.