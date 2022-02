Wanhua Chemical Group has ordered two firm and two optional 99,000 cu m very large ethane carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China, with the firm vessels set to be delivered in 2025, according to Clarksons. No price has been revealed for the newbuilds.

Wanhua is a regular client at Jiangnan. The yard’s 60,000 dwt, 99,000 cu m ship is currently the largest ethane carrier design in the market.